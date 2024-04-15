Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $170.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.88.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

