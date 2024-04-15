XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 261.27 ($3.31) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 268 ($3.39). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.98. The company has a market cap of £538.29 million, a PE ratio of 3,728.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,857.14%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

