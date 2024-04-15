Head to Head Contrast: Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) & Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY)

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) and Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Primoris Services and Monadelphous Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Monadelphous Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Primoris Services currently has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Primoris Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than Monadelphous Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services 2.21% 13.20% 4.16% Monadelphous Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Primoris Services and Monadelphous Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.8% of Primoris Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Monadelphous Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Primoris Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Primoris Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Monadelphous Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Primoris Services pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monadelphous Group pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primoris Services and Monadelphous Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services $5.72 billion 0.43 $126.14 million $2.32 19.61 Monadelphous Group N/A N/A N/A C$1.59 5.49

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than Monadelphous Group. Monadelphous Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primoris Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Primoris Services beats Monadelphous Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation. It also offers pipeline construction and maintenance, and storage services; pipeline facility, and integrity services. Primoris Services Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions. The company offers fabrication, modularization, offsite pre-assembly, procurement, and installation of structural steel, tankage, mechanical and process equipment, piping, demolition, and remediation works; multi-disciplined construction services; plant commissioning; electrical and instrumentation services; engineering, procurement, and construction services; process and non-process maintenance services; and front-end scoping, shutdown planning, management, and execution services. It also provides water and wastewater asset construction and maintenance; transmission pipelines and facilities construction; power and water assets operation and maintenance; heavy lift and specialist transport; access solutions; dewatering services; corrosion management services; specialist coatings; rail maintenance services; and insulation and cladding services. In addition, it offers turnkey design and construction, heavy lift and crane, and civil and electrical services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

