Barclays Begins Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Barclays started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,785.57.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,569.17 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $945.32 and a 12 month high of $1,651.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,559.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 178.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

