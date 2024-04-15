Short Interest in Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Expands By 23.3%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,796,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 1,457,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.8 days.

Superior Plus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

