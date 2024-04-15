AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $607.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.30.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,005 shares of company stock worth $3,586,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.