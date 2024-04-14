Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 10th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Armada Hoffler Properties makes up 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.92% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,263. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $915.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is -1,639.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,129 shares of company stock worth $74,291. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

