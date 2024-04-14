Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 2,188 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Otter Tail makes up approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.1 %

Otter Tail stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 158,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.