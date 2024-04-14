Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of G stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 996,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

