Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOCL opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.38. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

