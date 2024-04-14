Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.29.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

CP stock opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after buying an additional 585,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.