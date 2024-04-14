CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.