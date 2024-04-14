Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382 over the last three months. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 382,846 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Repay by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 678,403 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Repay has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

