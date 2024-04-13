Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rises By 35.9%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 84,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 68,899 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $32,382.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,792,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,549 shares of company stock valued at $34,932 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

TMQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.53. 638,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,065. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

