Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Trading Up 0.5%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 25,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 164,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 285,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Articles

