ORG Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMLM. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2,338.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,393. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.