DeversiFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.00 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $59.00 million and $1,493.05 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

