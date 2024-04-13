AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.92

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 380478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Institutional Trading of AMTD Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AMTD Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Featured Stories

