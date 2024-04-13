Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Citigroup

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $280.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.81.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $206.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total value of $1,663,116.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,584,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total value of $1,663,116.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,860 shares in the company, valued at $90,584,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,296,500. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

