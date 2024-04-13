FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Up 0.3%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $271.69 and last traded at $271.20. Approximately 226,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,136,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 45,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

