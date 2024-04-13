FMC (NYSE:FMC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

FMC Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

