Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after buying an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,553,000 after acquiring an additional 96,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. 291,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $36.62.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

