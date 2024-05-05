Power Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.1% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.