Flare (FLR) Price Down 25% This Week

Flare (FLR) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 25% against the dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $43.50 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,585,233,403 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,583,843,403.29357 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03283507 USD and is down -12.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $42,299,214.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

