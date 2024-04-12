BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) a C$16.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 target price on Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$920.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$173.30 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7604167 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$177,172.50. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$231,112.00. Also, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$177,172.50. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.