MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 4.4%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 147,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,499,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $516.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
