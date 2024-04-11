Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Wednesday.

TXP opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.56) on Thursday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of £104.22 million, a P/E ratio of -635.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.44.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

