U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

U.S. Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of USAU stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.30. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.