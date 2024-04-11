Comparing Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) & Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dalata Hotel Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalata Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 20.74% 39.91% 8.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dalata Hotel Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalata Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.40 billion 4.23 $289.00 million $3.40 21.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Dalata Hotel Group.

93.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dalata Hotel Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalata Hotel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $88.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.22%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Dalata Hotel Group.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Dalata Hotel Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands. The company also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets. In addition, it engages in financing, catering, hotel management, and property investment and holding activities. The company was formerly known as DHGL Limited and changed its name to Dalata Hotel Group plc in February 2014. Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides full-service international managed business services. It is also involved in the guest loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

