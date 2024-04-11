Comparing Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siltronic and WiSA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WiSA Technologies $2.08 million 0.35 -$18.72 million N/A N/A

Siltronic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WiSA Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siltronic N/A N/A N/A WiSA Technologies -898.75% -964.80% -283.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Siltronic and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Siltronic and WiSA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siltronic 0 0 3 0 3.00 WiSA Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Siltronic beats WiSA Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in computers, smartphones, industrial equipment, wind turbines, and cars with and without electric drives. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

