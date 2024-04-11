Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($48.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.97) to GBX 2,950 ($37.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.97) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,086 ($39.06).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,869 ($36.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,557.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,568.09. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,214 ($28.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,873 ($36.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,778.76%.

In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.30) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,899.13). In other news, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.57) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($576,893.36). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.30) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,899.13). 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

