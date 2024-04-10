Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 752,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,091,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALG stock opened at $217.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.77. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.22). Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

