Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Rises By 2,625.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 2,625.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

EEMA stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.