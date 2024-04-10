Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $4,169,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,853,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,426,460.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,788,920 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

