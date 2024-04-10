B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 10,962 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

