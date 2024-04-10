BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DMF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,018 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $287,437.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,324,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,982.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $514,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

