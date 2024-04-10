BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE DMF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,018 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $287,437.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,324,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,982.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $514,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
