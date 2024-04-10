Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Affirm

Affirm Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.