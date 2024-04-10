BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

