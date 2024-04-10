HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.77.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCP. BTIG Research upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.42. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
