Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Issued By B. Riley

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IGT

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.53 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.