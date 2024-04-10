Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Issued By B. Riley

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IGT
International Game Technology Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.53 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Game Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Game Technology
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.