Equities Analysts Set Expectations for State Street Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $76.64 on Monday. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

