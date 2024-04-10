Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $220,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

