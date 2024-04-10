Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 4.5 %
NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
