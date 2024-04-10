Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

