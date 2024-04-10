Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on TMC the metals company Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMC the metals in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.82. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 46.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

