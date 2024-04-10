Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on TMC the metals company Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMC the metals in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
TMC the metals Trading Up 1.8 %
TMC the metals stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.82. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TMC the metals
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TMC the metals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.