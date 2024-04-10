FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Issued By HC Wainwright

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.