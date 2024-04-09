CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.