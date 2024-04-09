CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
