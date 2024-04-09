Reik & CO. LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 2.0% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SJM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 415,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,118. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -131.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

