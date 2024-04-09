Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQ traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $440.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,341,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,558,863. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.82 and its 200 day moving average is $403.87.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.