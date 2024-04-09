Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,257,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,317,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 375,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 288,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,680. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

