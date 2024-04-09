Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Terreno Realty worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. 207,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.